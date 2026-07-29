Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA - Free Report) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,332 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 9,691 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,874,000. Evergreen Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Millennium Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 21,756.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,090 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 40,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Murphy USA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Murphy USA from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $710.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $585.11.

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Murphy USA Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $600.98 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $568.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.23 and a 1-year high of $636.04.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 91.05%. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Murphy USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Murphy USA's payout ratio is 8.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Renee M. Bacon sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $555,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,263.52. This trade represents a 25.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Diane N. Landen sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.25, for a total transaction of $1,641,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,464,487.25. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,225 shares of company stock worth $27,363,392. Insiders own 9.02% of the company's stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company's primary operations center on two retail formats.

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