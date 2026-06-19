MV Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.02 Million in Intuit Inc. $INTU

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,567 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377 shares of the software maker's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $267.00 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.23 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50-day moving average is $352.12 and its 200-day moving average is $462.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital downgraded Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus lowered their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $511.35.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 955 shares of company stock worth $273,855 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Featured Stories

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