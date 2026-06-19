MV Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,181 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 27,996 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. WealthPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Van Diest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Trending Headlines about Wells Fargo & Company

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Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report).

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