MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,631 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $57,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,155,830,000 after buying an additional 420,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:TJX opened at $163.81 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here