MYDA Advisors LLC Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up about 0.9% of MYDA Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC's holdings in Datadog were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $229.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.02, a P/E/G ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company's fifty day moving average is $178.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.30. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

More Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are increasingly upbeat on Datadog’s AI opportunity. BMO raised its price target to $260, BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $255 target, and Wedbush also reiterated a buy view, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Article link

Analysts are increasingly upbeat on Datadog’s AI opportunity. BMO raised its price target to $260, BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $255 target, and Wedbush also reiterated a buy view, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Datadog’s GPU Monitoring and broader AI observability stack suggests the company is expanding its role in optimizing AI workloads, which could become a meaningful growth driver. Article link

Coverage around Datadog’s GPU Monitoring and broader AI observability stack suggests the company is expanding its role in optimizing AI workloads, which could become a meaningful growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Technical traders are encouraged by DDOG breaking above its 20-day moving average, a sign of improving short-term momentum after a strong run. Article link

Technical traders are encouraged by DDOG breaking above its 20-day moving average, a sign of improving short-term momentum after a strong run. Positive Sentiment: Financial press is highlighting Datadog as a beneficiary of AI-driven cybersecurity spending, with analysts raising targets and framing DDOG as a hidden winner from the AI boom. Article link

Financial press is highlighting Datadog as a beneficiary of AI-driven cybersecurity spending, with analysts raising targets and framing DDOG as a hidden winner from the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent AI-focused product launch and broader platform expansion are strengthening the company’s growth narrative and supporting elevated valuation expectations. Article link

Datadog’s recent AI-focused product launch and broader platform expansion are strengthening the company’s growth narrative and supporting elevated valuation expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog remains a premium-valued stock after its strong revenue growth and beat-and-raise earnings report, so the market is balancing solid fundamentals against high expectations.

Datadog remains a premium-valued stock after its strong revenue growth and beat-and-raise earnings report, so the market is balancing solid fundamentals against high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CEO Olivier Pomel and CFO David Obstler may create some near-term overhang, even though the transactions were made under pre-arranged trading plans. Article link

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, Director Titilope Cole sold 5,131 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total transaction of $1,271,820.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,409.92. The trade was a 80.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $29,457,298.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 612,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,967,352.43. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,210,113 shares of company stock worth $244,699,453 in the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research set a $260.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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