MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Ondas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,052 shares of the company's stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONDS. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on Ondas and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Glj Research set a $17.00 price target on Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ondas

Ondas Stock Performance

Ondas stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 233.25 and a beta of 2.60. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.49 million. Ondas had a net margin of 247.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ondas

In related news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 264,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,103.50. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $31,939,830.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,583,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,119,824.30. This trade represents a 39.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Further Reading

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