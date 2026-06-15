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MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in EchoStar Corporation $SATS

Written by MarketBeat
June 15, 2026
EchoStar logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • MYDA Advisors LLC opened a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter, buying 110,000 shares worth about $12 million. The stake represents roughly 2.3% of the firm’s holdings and is its 9th-largest position.
  • EchoStar’s latest quarterly results were mixed: it missed EPS estimates at $0.51 loss per share versus expectations of a $0.48 loss, while revenue came in slightly above forecasts at $3.67 billion.
  • Wall Street sentiment is cautious but constructive, with several analysts raising price targets and the consensus target at $137.14, though the stock still carries an average Hold rating. The article also notes ongoing balance-sheet concerns, including a missed interest payment at DISH DBS that renewed default and liquidity worries.
  • Interested in EchoStar? Here are five stocks we like better.

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,957,000. EchoStar makes up approximately 2.3% of MYDA Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in EchoStar by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $114.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. EchoStar Corporation has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $147.25.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 97.56%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SATS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Williams Trading set a $155.00 price objective on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $137.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SATS

More EchoStar News

Here are the key news stories impacting EchoStar this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at EchoStar

In related news, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 52,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $6,362,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 865,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $104,741,593. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 55.70% of the company's stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation NASDAQ: SATS is a global provider of satellite communication solutions, offering a suite of broadband and video delivery services to consumer, enterprise and government customers. The company operates two principal business segments: Broadband and Video. Through its Broadband segment, EchoStar delivers high-speed satellite internet access, managed network services and ground infrastructure for residential, commercial and rural markets. Its Video segment provides satellite fleet operations, teleport facilities and capacity-leasing services to video distributors and content providers.

In the Broadband segment, EchoStar's Hughes Network Systems division designs and manufactures satellite broadband equipment, including user terminals and gateways, and develops advanced network management technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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