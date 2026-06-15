MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

MYDA Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up 1.0% of MYDA Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC's holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 897.7% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 57,795 shares of the company's stock worth $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,002 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP raised its position in MongoDB by 27.2% in the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 195,769 shares of the company's stock worth $60,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in MongoDB by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 354,720 shares of the company's stock worth $148,872,000 after purchasing an additional 189,820 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in MongoDB by 5.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,936 shares of the company's stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in MongoDB by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 345,563 shares of the company's stock worth $145,029,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $1,889,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 470,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,322,822.08. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,929,438.50. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,616 shares of company stock worth $41,956,174. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MongoDB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $342.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -926.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1,236.33 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.89. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. MongoDB's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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