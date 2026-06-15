MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $2.08 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 713.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $182.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MOH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $200.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $121.06 and a 1 year high of $311.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Molina Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molina Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Molina Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here