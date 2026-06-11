Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,798,268,000 after buying an additional 132,353 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after buying an additional 305,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ASML by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,805,733,000 after buying an additional 142,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ASML by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,157,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,120,394,000 after buying an additional 232,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

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ASML Stock Down 2.5%

ASML stock opened at $1,734.19 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,831.11. The stock has a market cap of $682.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,518.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,359.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

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ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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