Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,557 Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,557 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $464.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.95.

View Our Latest Report on Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $375.89 on Thursday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $311.92 and a 12 month high of $435.43. The stock has a market cap of $145.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50 day moving average is $398.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total transaction of $835,880.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,209.88. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson sold 167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $64,295.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,960. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Eaton

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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