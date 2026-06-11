Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC Invests $5.03 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,719 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $5,027,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman continues to benefit from its role in a potential rebound in capital-markets activity, with reports that it could earn fees from a wave of AI-related IPOs and that its bankers are competing for top underwriting roles on high-profile listings. Article Title

Goldman continues to benefit from its role in a potential rebound in capital-markets activity, with reports that it could earn fees from a wave of AI-related IPOs and that its bankers are competing for top underwriting roles on high-profile listings. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s trading and investing franchise is also drawing attention after Goldman disclosed stakes in Qiagen and other activity that signals continued deal flow and portfolio exposure. Article Title

The firm’s trading and investing franchise is also drawing attention after Goldman disclosed stakes in Qiagen and other activity that signals continued deal flow and portfolio exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s own research and market commentary on rates, AI jobs, and bank regulation remain in focus, but these are more background themes than direct stock-moving catalysts. Article Title

Goldman’s own research and market commentary on rates, AI jobs, and bank regulation remain in focus, but these are more background themes than direct stock-moving catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Investors are reacting to new scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over Goldman’s decision to keep top lawyer Kathy Ruemmler as an adviser despite her reported Epstein ties, adding governance and reputational overhang. Article Title

Investors are reacting to new scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over Goldman’s decision to keep top lawyer Kathy Ruemmler as an adviser despite her reported Epstein ties, adding governance and reputational overhang. Negative Sentiment: Separately, reports that an outgoing Goldman executive opposed David Solomon’s support for Ruemmler are keeping the story alive and may reinforce investor concerns about internal management judgment. Article Title

Separately, reports that an outgoing Goldman executive opposed David Solomon’s support for Ruemmler are keeping the story alive and may reinforce investor concerns about internal management judgment. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary around insiders selling shares and articles questioning whether GS is still attractive at current levels are also adding pressure on sentiment. Article Title

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $943.95.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,000.58 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $949.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $906.94. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $609.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,098.36. The company has a market cap of $295.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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