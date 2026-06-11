Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in BlackRock $BLK

Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,249 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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BlackRock Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,012.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,037.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,051.48. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $917.39 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 52.8 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,220.00 to $1,140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,368.00 to $1,393.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,264.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

Trending Headlines about BlackRock

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Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the sale, the president directly owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,082,527.60. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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