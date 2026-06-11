Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,454 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,454 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GWN Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,105,010 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $90,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 79,415 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 194,471 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 50,554 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber is continuing to expand its autonomous-ride strategy in Europe, with reported robotaxi pilots in Madrid and Munich that could support long-term growth and margin improvement if the technology scales. Article Title

Uber is continuing to expand its autonomous-ride strategy in Europe, with reported robotaxi pilots in Madrid and Munich that could support long-term growth and margin improvement if the technology scales. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Uber receiving an average “Moderate Buy” recommendation, reinforcing confidence in its longer-term earnings outlook. Article Title

Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Uber receiving an average “Moderate Buy” recommendation, reinforcing confidence in its longer-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to highlight Uber as a long-term growth candidate, pointing to upside tied to its scale, platform strength, and autonomy efforts. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to highlight Uber as a long-term growth candidate, pointing to upside tied to its scale, platform strength, and autonomy efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Uber Canada helped relaunch an Indigenous Procurement Marketplace, a corporate-social-responsibility initiative that is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Article Title

Uber Canada helped relaunch an Indigenous Procurement Marketplace, a corporate-social-responsibility initiative that is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Negative Sentiment: A new driver study suggests Uber now keeps the majority of ride fares in some cities, which could renew criticism that the company is taking a larger share of driver earnings and potentially invite reputational or regulatory pushback. Article Title

A new driver study suggests Uber now keeps the majority of ride fares in some cities, which could renew criticism that the company is taking a larger share of driver earnings and potentially invite reputational or regulatory pushback. Negative Sentiment: Competitor Bolt’s expansion into Italy underscores that Uber still faces competitive pressure in European markets, especially in cities with room for disruption. Article Title

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.68.

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Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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