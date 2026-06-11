Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,512,563,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,421,387 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,487,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,484 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,197,423 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,975,600,000 after purchasing an additional 188,186 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,128,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $763,675,000 after purchasing an additional 174,350 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,258,031 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $769,649,000 after purchasing an additional 471,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company's stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts: Sign Up

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.67. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $71.93 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC raised Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Key Stories Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wells Fargo & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wells Fargo & Company wasn't on the list.

While Wells Fargo & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here