Nadler Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,329 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 7,659 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $206.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.81. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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