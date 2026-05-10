Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM - Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,479 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 71,214 shares during the quarter. Mirum Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.4% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $17,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIRM. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MIRM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

More Mirum Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mirum Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mirum jumped after investors reacted to positive Volixibat Phase 2b data in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), which supports the company’s pipeline and has likely improved confidence in future growth. Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Is Up 16.9% After Volixibat Phase 2b PSC Itch Data And Big Q1 Loss - Has The Bull Case Changed?

Mirum jumped after investors reacted to positive Volixibat Phase 2b data in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), which supports the company’s pipeline and has likely improved confidence in future growth. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $0.70 per share from $0.63, suggesting stronger longer-term profitability expectations.

HC Wainwright raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $0.70 per share from $0.63, suggesting stronger longer-term profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to a smaller loss of $(0.06) from $(0.09), which points to improving near-term earnings momentum.

The firm also lifted its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to a smaller loss of $(0.06) from $(0.09), which points to improving near-term earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright now expects Mirum to turn profitable in later periods, including $0.02 EPS in Q2 2027, $0.26 in Q3 2027, and $0.49 in Q4 2027, reinforcing a more constructive long-term view.

HC Wainwright now expects Mirum to turn profitable in later periods, including $0.02 EPS in Q2 2027, $0.26 in Q3 2027, and $0.49 in Q4 2027, reinforcing a more constructive long-term view. Negative Sentiment: Despite the improved outlook, the analyst still sees losses through most of 2026, including a larger Q2 2026 loss estimate of $(0.58) and a Q3 2026 loss estimate of $(1.06), highlighting that profitability remains some time away.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.06. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.52. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.89 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($13.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($12.68). The company had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.21 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 7,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $670,258.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,579,500.24. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Quan sold 7,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $670,258.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,735,110.72. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,806 shares of company stock worth $7,064,616. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company's primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mirum Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mirum Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here