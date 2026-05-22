Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P Buys New Position in Bandwidth Inc. $BAND

Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. Bandwidth makes up 1.4% of Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P owned 0.34% of Bandwidth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 115.8% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 745,802 shares of the company's stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 400,231 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 49.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 587,305 shares of the company's stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 193,398 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bandwidth by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,300 shares of the company's stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 134,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 178.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 160,977 shares of the company's stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 103,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company's stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts: Sign Up

Bandwidth Stock Performance

BAND stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.05 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $59.65.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.58 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. Bandwidth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,031,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,174.64. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daryl E. Raiford sold 16,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $244,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,645 shares in the company, valued at $556,637.55. This trade represents a 30.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,156. 5.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BAND. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Bandwidth from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAND

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bandwidth, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bandwidth wasn't on the list.

While Bandwidth currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here