Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P Buys Shares of 42,500 Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,500 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P owned about 0.12% of Ichor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company's stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,447 shares of the technology company's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company's stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 52,158 shares of the technology company's stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the technology company's stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company's stock.

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Ichor Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.32 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.Ichor's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 price objective on Ichor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ichor from $30.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ichor

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Greg Swyt sold 3,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $153,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 78,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,364.80. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,337 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $403,637.31. Following the sale, the director owned 10,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,694.75. The trade was a 33.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,539. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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