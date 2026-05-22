Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P owned 0.10% of Teladoc Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $5.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDOC

Teladoc Health Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $613.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.04 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 27,731 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $152,243.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 364,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,664.16. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

See Also

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