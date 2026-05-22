Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P Makes New $822,000 Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,250 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,206 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 42.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 93.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 104.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 652.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the technology company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kristina A. Cerniglia sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.38, for a total transaction of $863,114.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,567,456.90. This represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total transaction of $4,963,165.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,315.48. This trade represents a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,837 shares of company stock worth $6,258,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 price target on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $436.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $443.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.19 and a 1-year high of $483.95. The company's fifty day moving average price is $383.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.98 million. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio is presently -177.51%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Further Reading

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