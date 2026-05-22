Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P Purchases New Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up approximately 1.1% of Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,868,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,598,914,000 after acquiring an additional 166,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,012,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,845,084,000 after acquiring an additional 429,083 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,926,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,304,000 after acquiring an additional 52,881 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,612,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $416,560,000 after acquiring an additional 27,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,456,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,828,000 after acquiring an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Take-Two Interactive Software News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Take-Two beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $0.80 EPS versus $0.56 expected and revenue of $1.68 billion versus $1.55 billion expected, signaling solid underlying execution. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Take-Two beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $0.80 EPS versus $0.56 expected and revenue of $1.68 billion versus $1.55 billion expected, signaling solid underlying execution. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed the GTA VI launch date for Nov. 19, which supports investor confidence in a major future catalyst for bookings and earnings growth. Take-Two Says ‘GTA VI' Launch Still Set for Nov. 19

The company reaffirmed the GTA VI launch date for Nov. 19, which supports investor confidence in a major future catalyst for bookings and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Management said fiscal 2026 revenue rose 6% and the company expects fiscal 2027 EPS of 5.75 to 6.00, above analyst estimates, indicating stronger profitability ahead. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026

Management said fiscal 2026 revenue rose 6% and the company expects fiscal 2027 EPS of 5.75 to 6.00, above analyst estimates, indicating stronger profitability ahead. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s FY2027 revenue guidance of $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion came in below Wall Street expectations, tempering enthusiasm despite the upbeat earnings outlook.

The company’s FY2027 revenue guidance of $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion came in below Wall Street expectations, tempering enthusiasm despite the upbeat earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Take-Two also guided first-quarter FY2027 revenue below consensus, suggesting some near-term caution before the GTA VI launch benefit fully ramps.

Take-Two also guided first-quarter FY2027 revenue below consensus, suggesting some near-term caution before the GTA VI launch benefit fully ramps. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS missed the prior year’s level and the company still posted a negative net margin, highlighting ongoing pressure until its blockbuster pipeline translates into stronger cash generation.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $295.00 to $293.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.93.

Read Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $238.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.97. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.63 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The company's fifty day moving average is $211.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 413 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $85,763.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,320. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 7,946 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $1,701,715.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,569,104.96. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,155 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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