Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd Acquires 39,629 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 411.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,250 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 39,629 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.9% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 480.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here