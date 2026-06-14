Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd's holdings in Intuit were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore decreased their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $514.58.

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Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $276.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.01 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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