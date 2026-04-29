Narwhal Capital Management Sells 9,109 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB - Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,724 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 9,109 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management's holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $1,374,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,854 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AVB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $187.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $197.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $183.50 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.10 and a fifty-two week high of $213.34. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.67.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $770.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.80 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.720-2.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. AvalonBay Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.94%.

Trending Headlines about AvalonBay Communities

Here are the key news stories impacting AvalonBay Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 core FFO beat expectations and occupancy remained high at ~96.1%, supporting the REIT’s underlying cash flow strength. AvalonBay's Q1 FFO Tops Estimates, Occupancy Stays High

Q1 core FFO beat expectations and occupancy remained high at ~96.1%, supporting the REIT’s underlying cash flow strength. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $206 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling buy‑side confidence in medium‑term upside versus current levels. Benzinga note on Barclays PT raise

Barclays raised its price target to $206 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling buy‑side confidence in medium‑term upside versus current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Management updated Q2 and FY‑2026 guidance: Q2 EPS range 2.720–2.820 (vs. consensus ~2.82) and FY EPS range 11.000–11.500 (vs. consensus ~11.29) — guidance is broadly in line but mixed around consensus, leaving room for interpretation. MarketBeat earnings & guidance

Management updated Q2 and FY‑2026 guidance: Q2 EPS range 2.720–2.820 (vs. consensus ~2.82) and FY EPS range 11.000–11.500 (vs. consensus ~11.29) — guidance is broadly in line but mixed around consensus, leaving room for interpretation. Neutral Sentiment: The full earnings‑call transcript is available for detail on leasing, development and capital allocation; useful for investors who want management commentary on execution and liquidity. Earnings call transcript

The full earnings‑call transcript is available for detail on leasing, development and capital allocation; useful for investors who want management commentary on execution and liquidity. Negative Sentiment: Reported GAAP EPS missed by a wide margin ($2.33 vs. consensus ~$2.80), which weighed on near‑term sentiment and raises questions about one‑time items or accounting differences versus FFO. Earnings snapshot and press materials

Reported GAAP EPS missed by a wide margin ($2.33 vs. consensus ~$2.80), which weighed on near‑term sentiment and raises questions about one‑time items or accounting differences versus FFO. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentary flagged higher interest costs and active asset sales/development activity as drags on results — a headwind for margins and leverage metrics if financing costs remain elevated. Zacks note on interest costs

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc NYSE: AVB is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay's core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay's operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

See Also

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