Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,298 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 10.1% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 487.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 81,745 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 67,824 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Boreal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 30.7% in the first quarter. Boreal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,243.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,615 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 221,783 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Nasdaq News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nasdaq this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nasdaq delivered a solid Q2 beat on both earnings and revenue, with strong growth in index and FinTech driving better-than-expected results and record Market Services performance. Article Title

Nasdaq delivered a solid Q2 beat on both earnings and revenue, with strong growth in index and FinTech driving better-than-expected results and record Market Services performance. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and signals continued shareholder returns. Article Title

The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and signals continued shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its price target to $102, indicating improved valuation expectations even though the rating remained market perform. Article Title

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its price target to $102, indicating improved valuation expectations even though the rating remained market perform. Neutral Sentiment: Nasdaq’s July short-interest report showed 0 shares short and a 0.0-day days-to-cover figure, which appears more like a data anomaly than a meaningful trading signal. Article Title

Nasdaq’s July short-interest report showed 0 shares short and a 0.0-day days-to-cover figure, which appears more like a data anomaly than a meaningful trading signal. Neutral Sentiment: The company also ended its Miami case and sold its fund secondaries business, a portfolio move that may be viewed as strategic housekeeping rather than a major earnings driver. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Nasdaq from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $113.00 price objective on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NDAQ

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Ab Investor acquired 56,782 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,882,116.36. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 58,439,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,024,603,103.84. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cohen Tal sold 15,518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $1,408,258.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 215,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,530,126. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $76.55 and a one year high of $101.79. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.52.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm's revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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