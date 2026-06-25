Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,005 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 52,264 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Natera worth $24,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 163 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.03, for a total value of $9,089,637.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,035,465.29. This represents a 27.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.74, for a total transaction of $594,781.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,293,298.34. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 162,342 shares of company stock valued at $35,283,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock opened at $259.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.43. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $264.65.

Natera News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Natera this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Natera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Natera from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Natera from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.24.

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Natera Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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