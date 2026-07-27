Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Sold by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,000 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 103,800 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Natera worth $52,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Natera by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,854,334 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,944,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Natera by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,976,325 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,140,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,599 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $545,624,000 after acquiring an additional 72,087 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,446.1% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,633,334 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $603,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,644 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $596,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company's stock.

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Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $261.99 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $288.04. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $240.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.50. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Natera from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Natera from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $267.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Natera

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $693,564.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 142,295 shares in the company, valued at $28,984,068.55. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 16,530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,132,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,500. This represents a 79.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,171 shares of company stock valued at $37,239,209. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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