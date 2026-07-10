Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,368 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 19,026 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Natera worth $138,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 163 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company's stock.

Get Natera alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price target on Natera in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Natera in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Natera

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.90, for a total value of $818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 134,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,744,074.70. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,124 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.03, for a total value of $9,089,637.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 108,743 shares in the company, valued at $24,035,465.29. The trade was a 27.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,872 shares of company stock worth $39,627,696. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock opened at $281.85 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $288.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.73. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.91 and a beta of 1.51.

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Natera, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Natera wasn't on the list.

While Natera currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here