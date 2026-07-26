Nathan's Famous, Inc. $NATH Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 4.57% of Nathan's Famous worth $18,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Nathan's Famous during the first quarter worth $2,438,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Nathan's Famous in the 1st quarter valued at $5,435,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Nathan's Famous by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 291,086 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in shares of Nathan's Famous during the 1st quarter worth $4,313,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Nathan's Famous by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 34,685 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nathan's Famous Stock Performance

Shares of NATH stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.27. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.14. Nathan's Famous, Inc. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $113.86.

Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter. Nathan's Famous had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 179.01%.

Nathan's Famous Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Nathan's Famous's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Nathan's Famous in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NATH

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan's Famous Inc is a quick-service restaurant company known for its signature all-beef hot dogs and classic American fast-food offerings. The company operates and franchises a network of dining outlets under the Nathan's Famous brand, serving items such as hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, french fries and specialty sides. In addition to its restaurant business, Nathan's Famous markets frozen and refrigerated products to retail and foodservice customers across North America.

The company traces its origins to 1916, when founder Nathan Handwerker opened a modest walk-up stand on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

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