National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,538 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of Mastercard worth $449,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 20.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 590 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 479 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:MA opened at $501.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $442.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $499.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $464.52 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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