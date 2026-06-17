National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,771,093 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.20% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $479,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 370 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Dbs Bank lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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