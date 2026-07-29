National Bankshares, Inc. $NKSH Shares Sold by Rhino Investment Partners Inc

Rhino Investment Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH - Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,353 shares of the bank's stock after selling 43,654 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc owned approximately 1.10% of National Bankshares worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKSH. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,425 shares of the bank's stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in National Bankshares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,965 shares of the bank's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 266.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the bank's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 45.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,067 shares of the bank's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company's stock.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

NKSH opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.65 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 23.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 427.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. National Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded National Bankshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of National Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bankshares presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKSH

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a Virginia-based bank holding company headquartered in Reston. Through its primary subsidiaries, National Bank of Blacksburg and The Bank of Giles and Montgomery, the company offers a full suite of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The company’s core activities include deposit-taking, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, trust and wealth management, and electronic banking platforms.

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