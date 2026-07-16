National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700,908 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 32,902 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.51% of National Health Investors worth $137,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 39.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 12.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in National Health Investors by 4.7% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,067 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in National Health Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company's stock.

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National Health Investors Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:NHI opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock's fifty day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.94 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. National Health Investors's dividend payout ratio is presently 118.71%.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,768.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 44,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,163,992.35. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn purchased 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 133,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,177,473.44. This represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of National Health Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on National Health Investors

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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