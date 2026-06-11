Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,994 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 99,585 shares during the period. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Everest Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $201.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.16 and a 200-day moving average of $177.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Oracle from $229.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $273.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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