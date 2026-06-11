Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Lowers Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. cut its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,309 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 2.4% of Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.'s holdings in Linde were worth $27,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,477 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,243,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 45.5% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $112,198,000 after purchasing an additional 73,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $541.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $509.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $503.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.42. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $522.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde's payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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