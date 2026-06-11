Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Purchases Shares of 3,452 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

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GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $866.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,007.32 and a 200 day moving average of $828.51. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $464.00 and a 52 week high of $1,181.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

Read Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova was highlighted as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy setting a timeline for fusion energy development, which could lift sentiment around the company’s long-term role in advanced power generation and grid infrastructure. Article Title

GE Vernova was highlighted as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy setting a timeline for fusion energy development, which could lift sentiment around the company’s long-term role in advanced power generation and grid infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted that GEV had already been trading lower in the previous session, suggesting some near-term momentum loss before today’s move. Article Title

Recent coverage also noted that GEV had already been trading lower in the previous session, suggesting some near-term momentum loss before today’s move. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market headlines about futures moving on geopolitical tensions and oil volatility may also be contributing to a risk-off tone, but they are not specific to GE Vernova’s fundamentals. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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