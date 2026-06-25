Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 18,088 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Strategy were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Strategy alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,154 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. ARP Global Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 370,057 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $56,521,000 after purchasing an additional 54,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Strategy Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $94.26 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $151.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.13. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.28 and a fifty-two week high of $457.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($16.49) earnings per share. Strategy's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Strategy

More Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin’s drop below the $60,000 area triggered a broad crypto selloff, and Strategy’s shares fell in tandem as traders reacted to the company’s large Bitcoin holdings and high sensitivity to BTC price moves. Article Title

Bitcoin’s drop below the $60,000 area triggered a broad crypto selloff, and Strategy’s shares fell in tandem as traders reacted to the company’s large Bitcoin holdings and high sensitivity to BTC price moves. Negative Sentiment: Several reports warned that Strategy’s financing model is under stress, with analysts and crypto commentators saying the company should pause Bitcoin purchases, rebuild cash reserves, and address rising dividend obligations tied to its preferred stock. Article Title

Several reports warned that Strategy’s financing model is under stress, with analysts and crypto commentators saying the company should pause Bitcoin purchases, rebuild cash reserves, and address rising dividend obligations tied to its preferred stock. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern is also rising around STRC preferred stock, which has traded below par and fueled worries about dividend coverage, potential dilution, and whether Strategy may need to sell Bitcoin or slow its accumulation strategy. Article Title

Investor concern is also rising around STRC preferred stock, which has traded below par and fueled worries about dividend coverage, potential dilution, and whether Strategy may need to sell Bitcoin or slow its accumulation strategy. Negative Sentiment: Commentary today also focused on Strategy’s paper losses on its Bitcoin stack and the possibility that the company’s “Bitcoin machine” is weakening as MSTR, BTC, and STRC all come under pressure at the same time. Article Title

Commentary today also focused on Strategy’s paper losses on its Bitcoin stack and the possibility that the company’s “Bitcoin machine” is weakening as MSTR, BTC, and STRC all come under pressure at the same time. Neutral Sentiment: Some market watchers noted that Strategy recently continued buying Bitcoin and boosted its dollar reserves, but that has not been enough to offset the selloff in crypto-related sentiment. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,925,451.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,160,669.09. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $2,331,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,338,320. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and have sold 193,622 shares valued at $25,189,621. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Strategy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Strategy wasn't on the list.

While Strategy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here