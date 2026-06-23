Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 148,419 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,710 shares of the company's stock after selling 148,419 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Ondas were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ondas by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Ondas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Ondas by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONDS shares. Zacks Research upgraded Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Glj Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.25.

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Ondas Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.25 and a beta of 2.60.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 247.85%.The business had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 295,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,904,804.32. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 264,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,516,103.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Ondas Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Further Reading

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