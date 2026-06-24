Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,532 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5,004.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 102,909 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,796,000 after buying an additional 100,893 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,654 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,984 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 6.1%

MTSI opened at $372.15 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $418.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 161.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.66.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $16,363,957.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,564,574.20. This trade represents a 86.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total value of $2,746,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,191. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,476 shares of company stock worth $27,755,202. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Read Our Latest Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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