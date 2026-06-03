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Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Ryanair logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Natixis Advisors LLC increased its Ryanair stake by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, ending with 926,291 shares valued at about $66.9 million.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, but the overall view remains “Moderate Buy” with a consensus price target of $75.67. Recent rating actions included both upgrades and downgrades, including a Zacks cut to strong sell.
  • Ryanair reported quarterly EPS of ($0.86), beating expectations, though revenue of $2.70 billion came in below estimates. The stock was trading at $58.72, well below its 52-week high of $74.24.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926,291 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 61,440 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Ryanair worth $66,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,875 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,065 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 355,617 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,672,000 after acquiring an additional 213,948 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10,134.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,002 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,660 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,741 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Ryanair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank cut Ryanair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Ryanair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAAY

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business's 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryanair news, insider Juliusz Grzegorz Komorek sold 14,053 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $365,518.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,326.64. The trade was a 23.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Eddie Joseph Wilson sold 21,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $548,290.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 132,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,447,001.26. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 111,607 shares of company stock worth $2,918,397 in the last three months.

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

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