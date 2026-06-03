Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 100,956 Shares of Moelis & Company $MC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,832 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 100,956 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 1.30% of Moelis & Company worth $70,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,105,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 381,458 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,778 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $68,665,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 289,371 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 240,796 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 45,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company's stock.

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Moelis & Company Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $78.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.48. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.85.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $319.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Moelis & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MC

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

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