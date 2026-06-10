Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 19,867 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 103.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,059 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 2.2%

SFM stock opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $173.96. The firm's 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.08.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 57,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $4,658,788.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 277,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,462,706.70. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 10,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $818,140.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 80,139 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,833.98. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 151,734 shares of company stock worth $12,423,050 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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