Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 8,120 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,744 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $17,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 397.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $133.54 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $147.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.32 and a 200 day moving average of $130.65. The firm has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price target on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,012,671.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 449,040 shares in the company, valued at $61,177,209.60. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $35,894,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,182,355 shares in the company, valued at $431,049,984.75. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,612,370 shares of company stock worth $217,546,338. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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