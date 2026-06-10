Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Everest Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,510,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,411 shares of the company's stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $373.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EG

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $331.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $341.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $368.29.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $272,676.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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