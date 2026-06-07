Natixis Advisors LLC Has $11.09 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,535 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 293,370 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 682,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,688,047. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 price target on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.87.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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