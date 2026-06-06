Natixis Advisors LLC Has $19.24 Million Stock Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,446 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 74,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Carlyle Group worth $19,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $23,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,399,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,015,381.92. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Carlyle Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carlyle Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.00.

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Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CG stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm's 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $69.85.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carlyle Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 95.89%.

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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