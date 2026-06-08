Natixis Advisors LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,001 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 43,628 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Insperity worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 32.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 363.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Insperity by 75.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 964 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 871.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm set a $54.00 price objective on Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price objective on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $46.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Insperity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James D. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,927,862.40. The trade was a 11.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi bought 233,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,933,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,105,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,303.60. This trade represents a 26.69% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 547,437 shares of company stock worth $15,747,896 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NSP stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 0.59. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.Insperity's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Insperity's payout ratio is currently -358.21%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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