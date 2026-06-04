Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,204 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $47,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $596,024,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,972,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,875,400,000 after buying an additional 4,998,154 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,517,311 shares of the company's stock worth $2,066,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,361 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $287,627,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $99,922,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter J. Arduini acquired 4,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.92 per share, with a total value of $249,806.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,544,686.08. This represents a 1.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney F. Hochman acquired 1,618 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $100,364.54. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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