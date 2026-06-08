Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,225,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,237,515,000 after buying an additional 157,343 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,736 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $186,080,000 after buying an additional 156,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $217,073,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $122,802,000 after acquiring an additional 634,903 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 909,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 219,849 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $345.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 149.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.56. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.16 and a 52 week high of $418.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $321.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,595 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.64, for a total transaction of $935,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,676,080.64. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 800 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,448,440. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 75,476 shares of company stock worth $27,755,202 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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